Von der Leyen supports 'full and unconditional' ceasefire proposal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has praised a proposal for a "full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire" in Ukraine as European leaders met in Kiev.



"The ball is now in Russia's court," said von der Leyen in Brussels on Saturday. "We stand ready to maintain strong pressure on Russia and impose further biting sanctions in the event of a breach of a ceasefire."



The comments as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kiev is ready for an unconditional ceasefire from Monday, with leaders from France, Germany, the UK and Poland convening in the Ukrainian capital as calls intensify for Russia to halt the fighting and come to the table.



European Council President António Costa added in a post on X: "From New Zealand and Australia to Canada, alongside European nations, a Coalition of the Willing has united to help Ukraine defend itself and pursue peace."



"We strongly support the U.S. and Ukraine's unconditional 30-day #ceasefire proposal, which could pave the way for meaningful peace talks," he added.









