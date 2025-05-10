News World Southampton hold Man City to pass Derby’s record low points total

A goalless draw at Southampton saw Manchester City miss an opportunity to put pressure on second-placed Arsenal. For Southampton, the point secured meant they avoided equalling the record for the worst team in Premier League history.

Manchester City missed the chance to pile the pressure on second-placed Arsenal after being held to a goalless draw at Southampton, who ensured they would not become the equal worst team in Premier League history.



The draw left City, with an inferior goal difference, two points behind the Gunners, who head to champions Liverpool on Sunday, and two ahead of Newcastle and Chelsea, who play each other on Sunday.



However, bottom side Southampton's 12th point of the season meant they moved ahead of Derby's 2008 tally, sparking wild celebrations among fans.



Ollie Watkins became Aston Villa's record Premier League goalscorer as his 75th goal for the club in the competition was enough to beat Bournemouth 1-0 and intensify the race for Champions League places.



Sixth-placed Villa, who had Jacob Ramsey sent off for a second bookable offence 10 minutes from time, are now only two points behind City but Bournemouth's hopes of sneaking into Europe were dealt a significant blow.



Brentford and Brighton maintained their push for European football next season with victories at Ipswich and Wolves respectively.



Kevin Schade scored his fourth goal in three league matches in the eighth-placed Bees' 1-0 win as he headed in an 18th-minute corner from Bryan Mbeumo, who became the third player to register 25 Premier League goal involvements this season.



Brighton remain just behind on goal difference after Danny Welbeck, who earlier had a goal ruled out for offside, reached double figures in a Premier League campaign for the first time with a 29th-minute penalty.



With leading scorer Joao Pedro having already scored 11, the Seagulls now have multiple players scoring 10-plus league goals in a single season for the first time.



Brajan Gruda scored his maiden Brighton goal with a dink over the goalkeeper in the 85th minute to seal a 2-0 win.



Everton recorded only their second win in 11 matches after coming from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 at Craven Cottage.



Trailing to Raul Jimenez's 17th-minute header, Vitalii Mykolenko equalised via a deflected shot from the edge of the area in first-half added time.



Centre-back Michael Keane, on his first start since February, headed home Dwight McNeil's inswinging 70th-minute corner and four minutes later Bernd Leno allowed Beto's shot to squeeze under his arms.











