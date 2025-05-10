Pakistan says 'remains committed' to truce after India claims violations

Pakistan said early Sunday that it "remains committed to faithful implementation" of the ceasefire it has agreed to with India, after New Delhi accused it of violating the truce and said it was retaliating.

Accusing India of committing its own violations, the Pakistani foreign ministry said its forces "are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint."

"We believe that any issues in smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels. The troops on ground should also exercise restraint," the statement continued.









