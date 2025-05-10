NORTH KOREAS INVOLVEMENT RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR EXERCISE OF ‘SOVEREIGN RIGHTS’: KIM JONG UN

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday defended his country's participation in the Russia-Ukraine war as an "exercise of its sovereign rights," according to media reports.

Kim made the remarks during a visit to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang to mark the 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day, Yonhap News Agency reported on Saturday.

"Our participation in the war was justified, and this is within the realm of the exercise of our sovereign rights," Kim said in a congratulatory speech where he called the North's troops "heroes" engaged in combat against Ukraine.

Moscow praised the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia, saying Thursday that they played a "very big" role in the operations in the Kursk border region in the war.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora said Russia and North Korea are comprehensive strategic partners and allies.

North Korea confirmed for the first time last month that it sent troops to Russia under a mutual defense treaty to support Moscow in the war.

Pyongyang and Moscow last year signed a comprehensive strategic partnership pledging mutual military support in the event of an attack by a third party.

Moscow said last month it would also consider providing military assistance to North Korea under the terms of the deal.









