Floods in eastern DR Congo kill more than 100 - official

Raging floods have killed more than 100 people, many of them as they slept, in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a local official told AFP on Saturday.

The floods were sparked by torrential rains and ripped through the Kasaba village in the Sud Kivu province during the night of Thursday-Friday, Bernard Akili, a regional official, told AFP. Sammy Kalonji, the regional administrator, said the torrent killed at least 104 people, many of them children, and caused "enormous material damage."









