 Contact Us
News World Floods in eastern DR Congo kill more than 100 - official

Floods in eastern DR Congo kill more than 100 - official

A local official told reporters on Saturday that raging floods in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have resulted in the deaths of over 100 people, many of whom were killed while they slept.

AFP WORLD
Published May 10,2025
Subscribe
FLOODS IN EASTERN DR CONGO KILL MORE THAN 100 - OFFICIAL

Raging floods have killed more than 100 people, many of them as they slept, in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a local official told AFP on Saturday.

The floods were sparked by torrential rains and ripped through the Kasaba village in the Sud Kivu province during the night of Thursday-Friday, Bernard Akili, a regional official, told AFP. Sammy Kalonji, the regional administrator, said the torrent killed at least 104 people, many of them children, and caused "enormous material damage."