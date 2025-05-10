Bangladesh hails ceasefire between India, Pakistan

Bangladesh's transitional government on Saturday welcomed a ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan.

"I most sincerely commend Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan for agreeing to a ceasefire with immediate effect and to engage in talks," Muhammad Yunus, the head of the transitional government, said in a statement.

He also expressed appreciation for US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their effective mediation.

"Bangladesh will continue to support our two neighbours to resolve differences through diplomacy," Yunus added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that both Pakistan and India have reached a "full and immediate" ceasefire after days of intense fighting. Following Trump's announcement, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also confirmed the development.