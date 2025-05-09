US defense secretary cancels visit to Israel ahead of Trump’s regional trip

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has canceled his planned visit to Israel scheduled for next week, just days before President Donald Trump's anticipated trip to the region, a source familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post on Friday.

The daily provided no details regarding the reason behind the sudden cancellation.

By the time of the filing of this report, there has been no official confirmation or statement from the Pentagon addressing the reported change in plans.

Hegseth's visit was expected to include meetings with top Israeli defense officials.



