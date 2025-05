U.S. President Donald Trump had a "very good and productive" call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, the White House said, adding that Trump hopes both Ukraine and Russia will agree next week to a proposed 30-day ceasefire.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, speaking to reporters at a White House briefing on Friday, also reiterated that a Trump meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in the Middle East was not going to happen.