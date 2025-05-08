Trump releases 60,000 new RFK files

An additional 60,000 files related to the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy have been published, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said Wednesday.

"Today's release is an important step toward maximum transparency, finding the truth, and sharing the truth," Gabbard said on X.

She said the documents "have been sitting in various storage facilities across the federal government for decades and had never been digitized or accessible to the public before."

A total of 10,000 records on Robert F. Kennedy were released last month.

On June 5, 1968, Robert F. Kennedy, brother of President John F. Kennedy, was fatally shot by Sirhan Sirhan at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California. RFK was a leading candidate in the 1968 Democratic Party presidential primaries.

Sirhan was convicted of first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder and has been imprisoned since 1969.





