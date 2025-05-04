Zelensky says does 'not believe' Russian truce promises

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he did "not believe" Russia would adhere to a coming three-day truce to coincide with Moscow's Victory Day celebrations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a three-day truce coinciding with Moscow's commemorations on May 9 for the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, saying it would test Kyiv's readiness for long-term peace.

"This is not the first challenge, nor are these the first promises made by Russia to cease fire," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague.

"We understand who we are dealing with, we do not believe them," added Zelensky, whose country has been battling a Russian invasion since February 2022.

Moscow earlier rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire proposed by Kyiv and Washington in March.

"Today and all these days they are talking about wanting some kind of partial ceasefire, but you should know, for example, that the number of assaults today is the highest in recent months," Zelensky said.

Citing a military report, he added Russia had carried out more than 200 attacks on Saturday.

"So there is no faith (in them)," Zelensky added.

Pavel, a former NATO general, said he would pay attention to those willing to actually adhere to a ceasefire, not those merely talking about a will to implement one.

"Putin can end the war with a single decision, but he has not shown any willingness so far," Pavel added.

Zelensky arrived in Prague for a two-day visit on Sunday, accompanied by his wife.

The Czech Republic -- a member of the European Union and NATO -- has provided Ukraine with substantial humanitarian and military support since Russia's invasion began in February 2022.

It has received more than half a million war refugees and supplied the Ukrainian army with equipment including tanks, armoured vehicles and helicopters.

Prague also steers a European drive to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine, financed largely by NATO allies, which Zelensky described as "excellent" at the press conference.

The initiative is designed to make up in part for the EU's failure to meet its promise to supply one million shells to Ukraine.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and the speakers of both parliament chambers said they would meet Zelensky in Prague on Monday.









