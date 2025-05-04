UKRAINE DESTROYS ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT FACTORY IN RUSSIAS BRYANSK REGION, GOVERNOR SAYS

Ukrainian forces struck a factory in Russia's Bryansk region destroying much of the facility, the local governor said on Sunday.

In a statement on Telegram, governor Alexander Bogomaz, whose Bryansk region borders both Ukraine and Belarus in the far west of Russia, said that the workshops and administrative buildings of the factory in the village of Suzemka had been destroyed.

There were no casualties, he said.

Mash, a Telegram channel with links to Russia's security services, said that the factory produces electrical equipment, including transformers. It said it had been struck with a Grad rocket system.

Mash posted video of a large plume of smoke, coiling above a factory. Reuters was unable to verify the footage.

Ukraine has struck Russian industrial facilities that it accuse of producing equipment for Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine since the beginning of full-scale hostilities in February 2022.










