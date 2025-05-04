Putin calls reconciliation with Ukraine a 'matter of time'

Despite the war he launched against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin believes in reconciliation with the neighbouring country.



"It seems to me that this is inevitable despite the tragedy we are currently experiencing," Putin said in advance excerpts from a documentary by Russian state television marking the 25th anniversary of his first presidency. "This is a matter of time," Putin said.



The Russian president once again appeared confident of victory. He asserted that Moscow has the military means to bring the war "to its logical conclusion with the result necessary for Russia."



The use of nuclear weapons has not been necessary so far and, Putin said, hopefully will not be in the future.



The Kremlin demands not only that Ukraine renounce joining NATO but also claims large areas of the neighbouring state for itself.



Putin had already questioned Ukraine's statehood before the war. He referred to Ukrainians themselves as part of the Russian people.



In the course of the invasion ordered by Putin, tens of thousands of Ukrainians have lost their lives, including many civilians, due to the shelling of residential areas.









