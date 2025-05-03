Napoli edge closer to Serie A title with 1-0 win at Lecce

League leaders Napoli moved one step closer to winning the Serie A title with a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Lecce on Saturday, taking the visitors provisionally six points clear of Scudetto rivals Inter Milan.

Napoli had an early Romelu Lukaku goal ruled out for offside, and after the game was stopped because of flares thrown on the pitch, the visitors took the lead in the 24th minute with Giacomo Raspadori scoring direct from a free kick.

Lecce battled hard for an equaliser but Napoli hung on for their fourth successive win and with just three games remaining, Antonio Conte's side solidified their grip on top spot and piled even more pressure on defending champions Inter.

Napoli move to 77 points, with Inter on 71 before they host Hellas Verona later on Saturday. Lecce remain 17th in the standings, one place and one point above the relegation zone.







