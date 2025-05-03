Israeli PM Netanyahu postpones upcoming visit to Azerbaijan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed next week's visit to Azerbaijan, his office announced on Saturday, in part due to recent developments in Gaza and Syria.

The prime minister's office also cited "the intense diplomatic and security schedule" and said that the visit would be rescheduled, without announcing a new date.

Netanyahu was to visit Azerbaijan from May 7-11 and was expected to meet with President Ilham Aliyev. Israel and Azerbaijan maintain close security and energy ties.







