Dortmund crush Wolfsburg 4-0 to get back into Champions League mix

Borussia Dortmund cruised past VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi both scoring twice, to get back into the top four and boost their chances of a Champions League spot next season.

The Ruhr Valley club, last season's Champions League finalists who for weeks looked at risk of missing out on Europe's premier club competition, climbed to fourth place on 51 points with their fifth win in the last six league games.

They are ahead on goal difference of Freiburg, who host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, and a point ahead of sixth-placed RB Leipzig, who drew 3-3 with league leaders Bayern Munich.

The top four teams earn an automatic spot in next season's lucrative Champions League.

Guinea international Guirassy struck after three minutes, charging into the box and pouncing on some sloppy defending to tuck the ball home before adding another just before the hour after a superb passing move for his 19th league goal.

Substitute Adeyemi then took matters into his own hands with two goals in four minutes. He struck in the 69th, two minutes after coming on, following a superb solo 35-metre run and then made it 4-0 with a similar effort to put the game to bed.









