News World Bayern title celebrations postponed after last-gasp Leipzig equalizer

Bayern title celebrations postponed after last-gasp Leipzig equalizer

With the final play of the match, Yussuf Poulsen's goal put a damper on Bayern Munich's official Bundesliga title festivities for at least 24 hours, as RB Leipzig held them to a 3-3 draw on Saturday.

DPA WORLD Published May 03,2025 Subscribe

Yussuf Poulsen struck with the last kick of the game to spoil Bayern Munich's official Bundesliga title celebrations for at least 24 hours in a 3-3 draw at RB Leipzig on Saturday.



Leipzig's Poulsen scored five minutes into stoppage time after Bayern had overturned a two goal deficit and seemed heading towards the title from Eric Dier in the 62nd, Michael Olise in the 63rd and Leroy Sane in the 83rd.



Leipzig had led from Benjamin Sesko in the 12th and Lukas Klostermann in the 39th against a Bayern side who were without their suspended star striker Harry Kane on a rainy afternoon.



Kane had already left the stands and was pitch-side ready to celebrate a first ever title when Poulsen struck.



Bayern can still officially be confirmed as champions of Germany for the 34th time on the weekend, if second-placed Bayer Leverkusen fail to win at Freiburg on Sunday.



Bayern are however effectively champions as they are nine points ahead of Leverkusen, who have three games to play, and have a superior goal difference of 30.



"The equalizer makes it a bit strange. It's an in-between feeling. But we all feel like champions," Bayern veteran Thomas Müller told Sky TV.



"There is a lot of joy that we came back in the second half. The team showed what this club is capable of."



Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig said: "It doesn't matter if we become champions tomorrow or next week."











