The flags of the US and Iran hang on the road leading to the Muscat International Book fair on April 25, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

Oman announced on Thursday that the fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks, scheduled for Saturday in Rome, would be postponed due to logistical reasons.

In a post on his X account, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi stated: "For logistical reasons we are rescheduling the US-Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday May 3rd."

He added that "new dates will be announced when mutually agreed."