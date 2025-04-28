22 detained in connection with prison attacks in France

France on Monday detained more than 20 people across the country in connection with recent attacks on prisons and prison staff, according to judicial sources.

Twenty-two people were taken into custody during operations carried out in the Paris region, Marseille, Lyon, and Bordeaux, France 24 reported, citing a statement issued by the French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT).

Searches were also underway to apprehend more, it added.

The arrests are linked to a series of attacks that have taken place between April 13 and 21 against correctional facilities and prison officers, PNAT noted.

Authorities are also investigating other incidents against different prisons, though links to the ongoing probe have not yet been confirmed.

French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin expressed gratitude to magistrates and security forces for the arrests, saying they acted quickly against the suspected perpetrators.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau also praised the efforts of investigators and judicial authorities and said this is a "great determination" and "professionalism" in achieving swift results.

Over the last two weeks, the name of a group identifying itself as the "Defense of French Prisoners' Rights" (DDPF) has surfaced, claiming responsibility for several attacks and posting videos and threats on the encrypted messaging app Telegram. The group's acronym was reportedly found near the targeted prison sites.

While some incidents displayed characteristics of organized crime, others appeared to be linked to far-left extremism, with some militants possibly joining the initial campaign, France 24 reported, citing police sources.





