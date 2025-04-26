UN Security Council condemns 'terrorist attack' in Kashmir

The UN Security Council on Friday strongly condemned a "terrorist attack" in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people on Tuesday.

Members of the Council "reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," it said in a statement.

The Council stressed that those responsible should be held accountable for "this reprehensible act of terrorism."

They also urged all states to cooperate with relevant authorities.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," according to the statement.

Tensions between India and Pakistan rose Tuesday after unidentified gunmen killed 26 victims in Kashmir, including 25 tourists, mostly Indians, and a local.

New Delhi described it as a "terror attack" with "cross-border" links, blaming Pakistan for supporting it.

Islamabad, however, distanced itself from the attack, saying it was "concerned" and extended condolences to the victims' families.

New Delhi later unilaterally suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty, under which two nuclear-armed neighbors regulate the water share of six rivers in the Indus Basin.

Pakistan responded harshly Thursday, saying there is no provision for unilaterally suspending the water-sharing agreement, which was mediated by the World Bank and signed in September 1960, warning that any attempt by India to divert or stop water to Pakistan would be considered an "act of war."

The two sides also suspended visas for each other's citizens and expelled army advisors, while Islamabad closed its airspace to Indian airlines.