Strong, stable Iraq 'vital' for Middle East: US secretary of state

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the importance of Iraq's stability and sovereignty for regional security following a meeting Friday with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Washington.

Rubio wrote on X that "a strong, stable, and sovereign Iraq, free from malign influence, is vital to the stability of the region and the preservation of U.S. interests."

He praised Iraq's efforts to "de-escalate tensions and promote constructive dialogue in the region."

The two officials discussed opportunities to expand economic cooperation and increase trade and investment, according to State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

Rubio commended Iraq for hosting the first-ever US Department of Commerce-designated trade mission in Baghdad earlier this month, which reportedly resulted in billions of dollars in agreements with American companies.

Hussein arrived Thursday in Washington for high-level meetings with US officials to enhance cooperation across the political, security and economic fields.

The visit comes as part of efforts to strengthen strategic ties between Iraq and the US while addressing regional developments.

The US maintains 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of an anti-ISIS coalition established in 2014, which includes other nations such as France and Spain.









