The Kremlin announced Saturday that Russian forces have completely ousted Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk region.

The Kremlin press service released a video showing Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov briefing President Vladimir Putin on the completion of the military operation.

"Comrade Supreme Commander, the last settlement in the territory of the Kursk region, the village of Gornal, has been liberated from Ukrainian units today," Gerasimov said.

He added that Ukraine's attempt to advance fell short of achieving its objectives — forcing Russia to withdraw forces from other fronts and securing territory to leverage in future negotiations.

Gerasimov also thanked North Korean soldiers who, according to him, "fought shoulder to shoulder" with Russian servicemen to liberate the Kursk region from Ukrainian troops.

He explained that North Korean forces fought only on Russian territory under a bilateral agreement that grants Russia the right to engage North Korean military forces to protect its land.

Russia began its "special military operation," against Ukriane in February 2022. Kyiv launched its incursion into the Kursk region last August.









