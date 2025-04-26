EU chief von der Leyen assures Zelenskyy of support at 'negotiating table'

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged continued European support for Ukraine, following her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican.

After their talks, von der Leyen posted a statement on social media emphasizing Europe's backing of Ukraine during negotiations.

"Europe will always stand by Ukraine in its search for peace. You can count on our support at the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace," von der Leyen said.

She also noted that their discussions touched on Ukraine's progress toward EU membership, signaling continued European engagement with Kyiv beyond the battlefield.

The meeting between von der Leyen and Zelenskyy came shortly after the Ukrainian leader also met with US President Donald Trump at the Vatican. Following that meeting, Zelenskyy stated that they had discussed the need for a "reliable and lasting peace" that would ensure a "full and unconditional ceasefire" and prevent any recurrence of war.