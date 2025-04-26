15 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, including 10 from one family

At least 15 Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza early Saturday.

According to medical sources, 10 of the victims were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a home belonging to the al-Khour family in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses reported that the house was bombed while residents were inside.

The Civil Defense said in a statement that many individuals remain missing beneath the rubble of the destroyed al-Khour home, with search and rescue operations ongoing.

Earlier at dawn, three Palestinians were killed and others wounded when another family home in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City was targeted.

In the northern Gaza Strip, a medical source confirmed that two more Palestinians were killed in a strike near the Education Roundabout in Beit Lahia, with additional injuries reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled various areas of the Gaza Strip, particularly in the eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City and western Rafah.

More than 51,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







