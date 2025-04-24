China denies having talks with US on tariffs

China on Thursday denied it was holding any negotiations with the US over tariffs, state media reported, a day after President Donald Trump said talks were underway for a potential trade with the world's second-largest economy.

"As far as I know, China and the US have not consulted or negotiated on the issue of tariffs, let alone reached an agreement," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs up to 245% on Chinese imports while Beijing retaliated with 125% tariffs on all imports from the US.

"This tariff war was initiated by the US, and China's stance is consistent and clear: we will fight, if fight we must," Guo said, adding: "Our doors are open, if the US wants to talk. Dialogue and negotiation must be equal, respectful and reciprocal."

Asked on Wednesday if his administration was "actively" talking to China, Trump said: "Actively. Everything is active. Everybody wants to be a part of what we're doing."



