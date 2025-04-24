Boeing 'should default China’ for not taking planes: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Boeing "should default China" for not taking finished planes it committed to purchase.

"This is just a small example of what China has done to the USA, for years… And, by the way, Fentanyl continues to pour into our Country from China, through Mexico and Canada, killing hundreds of thousands of our people, and it better stop, NOW!" Trump said on Truth Social.

Boeing hopes to find new buyers for dozens of planes returned by China after tariffs were imposed that were prompted by Trump's trade war.

Kelly Ortberg, Boeing's chief executive, said Wednesday that he hoped "over time these tariffs can be resolved."

The US raised baseline tariffs on Chinese imports to 145% earlier this month, and China responded by raising tariffs on the US to 125%.

While the US administration postponed the reciprocal tariffs imposed on other countries for 90 days, tariffs against China took effect.











