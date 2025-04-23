News World Palestinian President Abbas calls on Hamas to release Israeli hostages in Gaza Strip

Speaking at a gathering in Ramallah on Wednesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the resistance organization Hamas to release the Israeli hostages who have been held in the Gaza Strip. "Ending the Gaza war was the top priority. Hand over those you are holding and end this situation," Abbas underlined in his comments.

He further stated that Israel must not be given any pretext to continue the war, adding that hundreds of Palestinians are being killed every day in the Gaza war.



According to Israeli sources, 24 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip, along with the bodies of 35 abductees. Israel aims to increase pressure on Hamas with new attacks in the coastal strip to secure the release of more hostages.



Abbas also demanded that Hamas hand over control of the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority. However, Hamas and other groups have so far refused to lay down their arms. Israel rejects any involvement of Hamas in a future government in Gaza.



After Hamas won the last parliamentary election in 2006, it seized control of Gaza by force a year later, expelling the more moderate Fatah. Since then, Abbas, who leads both the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Fatah, has effectively governed only in the West Bank.



Reconciliation talks between the two Palestinian resistance organizations have been ongoing for years but have so far made no significant progress.











