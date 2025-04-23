Iran postpones technical-level talks with US to April 26

Iran announced that expert-level technical talks with the US initially scheduled for Wednesday in Oman have been postponed to April 26.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei made the statement Tuesday, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

The decision was based on Oman's suggestion and with the mutual agreement of the Iranian and US delegations, Baqaei said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the second round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US in Rome on April 19 as "constructive."

He said the four-hour session was mediated by Oman.

Speaking to Iranian media after the conclusion of the talks, Araghchi confirmed that the next round would take place in Muscat.

He said Tehran and Washington had reached a "better understanding" on a number of principles and objectives, though he did not go into detail.

US President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Iran if a new agreement is not reached to replace the 2015 nuclear deal brokered under the Obama administration.