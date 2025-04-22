Ukraine says 1 killed, 23 injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia

Police officers evacuate a woman from an apartment building damaged during a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine April 22, 2025. (REUTERS)

Ukraine said on Tuesday that at least one person was killed and 23 others were injured in a Russian airstrike on the country's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

"According to updated data, 23 people were injured, including four children, as a result of Russian airstrikes … in Zaporizhzhia," said a statement by the State Emergency Service.

It added that several nine-story buildings and an educational institution were partially destroyed and cars were on fire.

Emergency workers extinguished the fire and initiated search and rescue operations.

Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said in a separate statement that all of four children injured were being treated in hospital and were in moderate condition.

Russian authorities did not immediately comment on the attack.

Zaporizhzhia is 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the front line with Moscow and has been frequently hit by airstrikes during the three-year-long war in Ukraine.