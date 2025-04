Erdoğan receives secretary general of Council of Europe

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received the secretary general of the Council of Europe in the capital Ankara, the presidency said.

The closed-door meeting between Erdoğan and Alain Berset was held at the presidential complex.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Çagatay Kılıç, Erdoğan's chief adviser, also attended the meeting.

No further details were provided.