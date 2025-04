Saudi Arabia's rulers sent their condolences after Pope Francis died on Monday, the latest in a flood of messages from leaders across the world after the Catholic leader's passing.

"King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister sent cables of condolences on the death of Pope Francis, head of the Vatican State," read a statement from the official Saudi Press Agency.