Zelensky accuses Russia of 2,000 ceasefire violations

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday accused Russia of carrying out more than 2,000 violations of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Easter truce, but suggested extending a pause on aerial strikes after a day of no air raid alerts across Ukraine.

"The Russian army has violated Putin's ceasefire more than 2,000 times," Zelensky said on social media. But he added that there had been "no air raid alerts today" and proposed "to cease any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days."







