Over 90,000 displaced Palestinians sheltering in 115 UN-run facilities across Gaza: UNRWA

More than 90,000 displaced Palestinians are currently taking shelter in 115 UN-run facilities across the Gaza Strip amid a humanitarian crisis caused by Israel's 19-month onslaught, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Sunday.

"An already dire situation is deteriorating due to bombardment and the siege blocking the entry of humanitarian and commercial supplies," UNRWA said in a statement.

Since March 2, 2025, Israel has kept all Gaza border crossings closed, blocking the entry of essential food, medical, and relief supplies, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation, according to multiple reports from international organizations and rights groups.

The UN refugee agency estimated that nearly 420,000 people have been displaced yet again since the breakdown of the ceasefire in March.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on Gaza on March 18, and has since killed 1,827 people, injured, and shattered a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 51,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.