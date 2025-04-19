UN chief 'gravely concerned' about US strikes on Yemen

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "gravely concerned" about air strikes conducted by the United States in Yemen, a spokesman said Saturday, after rebels there said the attacks killed some 80 people and wounded 150.

"The Secretary-General is gravely concerned about the air strikes conducted by the United States over the course of 17 and 18 April in and around Yemen's port of Ras Issa, which reportedly resulted in scores of civilian casualties, including five humanitarian workers injured," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.





