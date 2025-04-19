TRUMPS FUNDING CUT THREAT RAISES CONCERNS FOR US UNIVERSITIES

US President Donald Trump's threat to cut federal funding for universities, including Harvard, has raised concerns for achool administrators.

The threats to freeze funding, which began when his administration announced an investigation into $8.7 billion in grants given to Harvard by various organizations "to ensure the university is in compliance with federal regulations, including its civil rights responsibilities," have sparked concerns for universities and higher education associations.

According to media reports, some universities and educational institutions, including Princeton University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), have criticized the Energy Department's (DOE) decision to impose a 15% spending cap on "indirect costs" for research funding.

- Funding cuts could threaten competitiveness with other nations

In an interview with Newsweek magazine, Robin Kaler, vice president of the University of Illinois, and an unnamed official from Michigan State University, shared their opinions on the matter.

Kaler said the DOE's decision runs afoul of long-standing regulatory frameworks. He argued that the 15% spending cap threatens the scientific and economic future of the US. "Facilities and administrative (F&A) costs are critical to funding the vital support systems for the university's research, including the physical space, support staff, electricity and other essential infrastructure that helps to make research possible," said Kaler.

"DOE's policy setting a 15 percent cap on F&A costs jeopardizes research that drives new ideas for a more beneficial and prosperous future. The federal action would hinder progress, harm our national security, and threaten our competitiveness with other nations," Kaler said.

Michigan State University also said that the funds are "critical to maintaining America's competitive advantage in areas such as energy innovation, national security, and environmental sustainability."

"Michigan State University is a national leader in energy innovation and scientific discovery, and partners with the Department of Energy to support research in areas like clean energy, plant resilience, nuclear science and advanced biofuels," said the official.

The Trump administration's threats to cut federal funding to universities like Harvard, citing pro-Palestinian campus protests and diversity, equity and inclusion programs, have emerged as a major issue in the US.

Columbia University, targeted by the Trump administration's "combatting anti-semitism" policy, also stated it decided to comply with the government's demands to avoid cutting the school's $400 million in funding.

It was also reported that the $175 million in federal funding allocated to the University of Pennsylvania was suspended last month due to a transgender athlete on the school's swimming team.