RUSSIAN DRONE STRIKES HIT UKRAINES KHARKIV AND ZAPORIZHZHYA

Russian forces launched fresh drone attacks on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight, targeting residential areas, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Saturday.



No further details were immediately available.



The strike came just a day after a Russian missile attack on the city killed one man and injured at least 50 others.



Elsewhere, the city of Zaporizhzhya was also hit by a Russian drone during the night. Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov reported the attack on Telegram, saying a fire had broken out and that emergency services were responding.



Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's full-scale invasion with Western support for more than three years.





