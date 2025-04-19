Russia says Ukraine struck its energy infrastructure 10 times in last 24 hours

Russia's Defence Ministry accused Ukraine on Saturday of attacking Russian energy facilities 10 times over the past 24 hours.

The U.S. brokered a 30-day moratorium in March between Ukraine and Russia against strikes on each other's energy infrastructure. Both sides have repeatedly accused the other of violating it.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked if the energy moratorium was over, said it had already been a month but that no orders from the president had been received to change Russia's position.







