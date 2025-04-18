Palestinian, Syrian presidents discuss relations, Israeli war on Gaza

 Contact Us
On Friday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus. The leaders focused on enhancing relations as well as current developments in the region.

Published April 19,2025
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Friday with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Damascus, where they discussed strengthening relations and regional developments.

According to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, Abbas emphasized the importance of enhancing ties between the two nations and people.

It was reported that the Palestinian president briefed al-Sharaa on developments in Palestine, particularly the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Abbas and al-Sharaa also met on the sidelines of an emergency Arab summit in Cairo last month.

A Palestinian delegation headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa visited Syria in January and met al-Sharaa, who became president after the downfall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.