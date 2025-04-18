France reiterates travel ban for citizens to Iran

France on Friday reiterated its strict travel ban for French nationals to Iran, warning of a serious risk of arbitrary detention solely due to their nationality.

"All travel to Iran is strongly discouraged. All trips are strictly prohibited, regardless of the reason," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine told a press briefing.

He renewed the government's call for any French citizens still in Iran to leave the country without delay.

"We reiterate our call for all French nationals who may be in Iran to leave the country immediately. They are indeed at risk of being arbitrarily arrested and detained solely because of their nationality," Lemoine added.

The warning comes amid ongoing concern over several French citizens held in Iranian prisons.

He said their conditions of detention may amount to torture under international humanitarian law.

"I would like once again to pay tribute to their courage and that of their families. They can count on the full mobilization of the French authorities to secure their release," he added.