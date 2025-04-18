Belarus, Guinea eye deeper economic ties

Belarus's Ambassador to Russia, Aleksandr Rogozhnik, met with his Guinean counterpart Niankoye Haba to discuss expanding political and economic cooperation, the Belarusian diplomatic mission said Thursday.

During their meeting in Moscow, Haba, who also serves as ambassador to Belarus, expressed Guinea's interest in bolstering ties with Belarus, particularly in the field of agriculture.

He highlighted Belarusian know-how as vital for Guinea's food security and welcomed opportunities for collaboration.

Rogozhnik invited Guinea to attend the Belagro agricultural exhibition in June and noted Belarus' willingness to supply a wide range of agricultural and industrial machinery.

"Guinea is also interested in Belarusian mining equipment for mineral extraction," the Belarusian side said, adding that Minsk is ready to offer full support, including training and maintenance.

To advance economic relations, both ambassadors agreed to consider exchanging business delegations.