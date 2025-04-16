UKRAINE INVITES EU MINISTERS TO KYIV ON RUSSIAS WWII VICTORY DAY

Ukraine has invited EU foreign ministers to visit the country on May 9, the day Russia is commemorating the Soviet Union's 1945 victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, as a symbol of unity with the Ukrainian people.

Addressing a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, Heorhiy Tykhy, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said: "This is an invitation for EU foreign ministers. They have received this invitation. We know that the feedback is positive."

"We hope that it will really be a great opportunity to show our unity against the backdrop of Russian aggression," he added.

Ukraine, since the 2022 Russian war, has sought to distance itself from Moscow and fostered closer ties with the West.