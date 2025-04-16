Singapore to deploy team to treat Palestinians from Gaza in Egypt

Singapore is sending off a nine-person team to Egypt to treat Palestinians from Gaza on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Defense.

The armed forces and Health Ministry "will deploy a contingent to provide medical care to Palestinians and other civilians from Gaza who are being treated in Egypt," the ministry said in an Instagram post.

Eight army personnel and one from the Health Ministry will work with Egyptian authorities to "pave the way for the deployment of the main team, supplies and equipment, which will likely take place in the following weeks," the ministry added.

This latest mission will permit the Palestinians to be treated in Egypt "many times more," compared to previous armed forces efforts, it said.







