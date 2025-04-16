Kremlin to announce when moratorium between Russia, Ukraine on energy strikes ends

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it will announce when a US-brokered moratorium between Russia and Ukraine on strikes against each other's energy infrastructure will end.

On March 18, the US brokered two agreements between Russia and Ukraine-one to "ensure safe navigation" in the Black Sea and another for a 30-day halt on attacks targeting energy infrastructure-following talks in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the agreements, both sides have frequently accused each other of violating the pause.

"We will inform you. I am not yet ready to inform you about the decision made," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow, also accusing Kyiv of not observing the moratorium.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed in a statement on Telegram that six strikes on its energy infrastructure were recorded over the past day, five of which are located in the border regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk.

It added that a transformer in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region caught fire.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on Russia's statements.





