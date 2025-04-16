ITALYS MELONI TO DISCUSS TARIFFS WITH TRUMP IN WASHINGTON

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday to discuss tariffs, as the EU seeks to avoid a trade war with the US.

After meeting Trump in Washington, she will return to Rome to host US Vice President JD Vance on Friday.

Meloni is expected to try to convince the Trump administration to negotiate with the 27-member bloc to resolve differences on tariffs, and is said to be in regular contact with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of her visit.

The US recently rejected the EU's zero-for-zero tariff proposal on cars and industrial goods.

Trump's so-called "reciprocal" tariffs on the EU were initially set at 20%, along with his 25% levies on US imports of steel, aluminum and cars.

The reciprocal tariffs covering most US imports from the EU, were later cut to 10% for 90 days to allow for talks between the two sides.

Italian media reports have highlighted the cordial relationship between the two leaders, and that the meeting will test whether Meloni can exert influence on Trump.

Meloni met Trump in December at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, and at his estate in Florida a month later. She also attended Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

"Let's see how things unfold in the coming hours. It's a challenging time," she said at an event in Rome on Tuesday, noting the pressure surrounding the tariffs.

Trump and Meloni are also expected to discuss increasing defense spending, the Ukraine war, the situation in the Middle East, US-EU relations, energy and China.

According to the La Stampa newspaper, Meloni asked her coalition partners and ministers to refrain from making controversial statements during her trip.

Last week, French Industry Minister Marc Ferracci said Meloni's visit could undermine EU unity.

However, French government spokesperson Sophie Primas later said the visit did not worry them as all efforts of dialogue with the US were welcome.





