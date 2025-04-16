Germany warns Israel against permanent occupation of Gaza

Germany on Wednesday warned Israel against a permanent occupation of Gaza after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said his troops will indefinitely remain in so-called security zones in the enclave.

"The German government clearly rejects a permanent occupation of Gaza and a permanent expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza. Gaza belongs to the Palestinians," Christian Wagner, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said at a press briefing in Berlin.

"It remains a clear goal of German foreign policy to contribute to a negotiated two-state solution in the Middle East because that is the only way that Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side in their two states on a permanent basis," he added.

The Israeli defense minister said earlier that the military "will remain in the security zones as a buffer between the enemy and (Israeli) communities in any temporary or permanent situation in Gaza — as in Lebanon and Syria."

"Unlike in the past, the (Israeli military) is not evacuating areas that have been cleared and seized," he added.

Katz said Israel has also expanded the buffer zone in northern Gaza, displacing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and converting part of the territory into Israeli security zones.

He said the moves are part of a broader strategy aimed at pressuring the Palestinian group Hamas into accepting a deal to release hostages.

He added that the Israeli military would continue escalating operations for as long as Hamas refuses Israel's conditions, "while continuing to thwart its operatives and destroy its infrastructure."

Recently, the Israeli army has issued forced evacuation orders for areas in Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia in northern Gaza, as well as for the entire city of Rafah and parts of Khan Younis.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said it completed the encirclement of Rafah and established the Morag axis separating it from Khan Younis.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





