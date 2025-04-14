Zelensky warns conflict in Ukraine could escalate into a world war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could escalate into a world war if Kyiv and its partners do not stand firm against further Russian advances.

Speaking in an interview on CBS' 60 Minutes program which aired Sunday, Zelensky argued that the security of the world is at stake due to the Ukraine conflict, which has been raging on for more than three years.

"If we do not stand firm, he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) will advance further," Zelensky said.

Expressing this to be "not just idle speculation," Zelensky claimed his Russian counterpart's goal is "to revive the Russian Empire and reclaim territories currently under NATO protection."

"And the United States being part of NATO means it will be involved in any potential conflict. Considering all of this, I believe it could escalate into a world war," Zelensky said.

With regards to a ceasefire in Ukraine, Zelensky said any such halt to the conflict must include a guarantee of Kyiv's security, and that a "just peace" for his country would be "to not lose our sovereignty or our independence."

He reiterated that Ukraine will not recognize its territories under Russian control as Russian, and will ultimately bring them back under its control.

Zelensky said he told his US counterpart Donald Trump many times that Putin "can't be trusted," arguing that the reason for the failure of the earlier ceasefires is Putin's "desire" not to end the conflict.

In response to a question on what the American people have got in return for Washington's aid to Ukraine, the Ukrainian president said they always believed Ukraine's struggle is a shared one.

"I can only thank the people of the United States of America for their support, their strong support. But the people dying right now, with all due respect to the US and Europe, the ones dying right now are Ukrainians. This is why I say that by giving us weapons, other countries are protecting their own people," he said.

Zelensky added that he would invite Trump to Ukraine "with pleasure," urging his counterpart to come and see the situation in his country before making any kind of decision.

"It will not be theater, with preparing actors in the streets and the (city) center. We don't do this. We don't need it. You can go exactly where you want, in any city which been under attacks. What I said to them, just to come and to understand," he said.