UN: Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started

On Monday, the United Nations said that the Gaza Strip is experiencing its gravest humanitarian crisis since the start of the conflict, citing the lack of aid entering the territory for several weeks and swiftly worsening conditions.

Published April 14,2025
The United Nations on Monday said Gaza was facing its most severe humanitarian crisis since the war began, with no aid entering the territory for weeks and conditions rapidly deteriorating.

"The humanitarian situation is now likely the worst it has been in the 18 months since the outbreak of hostilities," said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

In a statement, OCHA said no supplies had reached Gaza for a month and a half, since Israel ended a two-month ceasefire and began blocking their delivery.