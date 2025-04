Sudan's civil war has resulted in "13 million displaced people and refugees", including many women who reported being raped and children, a regional UNHCR official told AFP on Monday.

"The conflict has provoked the displacement of 13 million people including 8.6 million internally displaced people and 3.8 million refugees," the UN refugee agency's Abdourahouf Gnon-Konde said in an interview after visiting the war-torn country.