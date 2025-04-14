Russia, Cuba vow to resist Western sanctions, expand strategic partnership

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Cuba's First Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Penalver Portal held consultations in Moscow on Monday, reaffirming their commitment to a strategic partnership and a shared vision of global affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

During the talks, both sides "exchanged detailed views on bilateral, regional and global issues" and stressed the "unacceptability of unilateral coercive measures and neocolonial practices" by what they called the "collective West," the ministry said in a statement.

They voiced support for building a "fairer multipolar world" and welcomed Cuba's accession to the BRICS group as a partner country to further this goal.

Moscow also reiterated its support for Havana's demand for the immediate and complete lifting of the US economic, trade and financial embargo, and for Cuba's removal from the US list of "state sponsors of terrorism."

Both parties confirmed their intention to continue dialogue across a broad range of areas.