PUTIN MOCKING TRUMPS GOODWILL BY CONSTANTLY TARGETING UKRAINE: POLISH FM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "mocking the goodwill" of his US counterpart Donald Trump, Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski claimed on Monday.

Sikorski told reporters following an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg that he was "shocked by the latest wave of Russian attacks" on Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih and Sumy regions.



The Russian missile attack on the city center in Sumy with two ballistic missiles carrying cluster warheads on Sunday killed at least 34 people and injured 117.

The attack on Sumy occurred two days after Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

Following the attack on Sumy, Trump said he had been told by Moscow that it was "a mistake."

"Ukraine unconditionally agreed to a ceasefire over a month ago," Sikorski said, calling the attacks on Kryvyi Rih and Sumy "shameful" and "mocking" a positive response from Kyiv.

Sikorski went on to say that Russia's actions should send a signal to the US administration about the Kremlin's true intentions.

"I hope that President Trump, the US administration, will see that Russian leader Vladimir Putin mocks their goodwill, and I hope that the right decisions will be made," according to Sikorski.

The Polish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday, stating, "The attack on civilians on Palm Sunday shows that Russia's goal is not peace, but the destruction of the Ukrainian nation," it said. The MFA called the attack on Sumy "a barbaric strike."