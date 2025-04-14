Katy Perry launches into space with all-female crew on Blue Origin rocket

 Contact Us
Pop star Katy Perry and the partner of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez, blasted off from Texas on Monday on a short trip into space - in Bezos' own rocket on an all-female mission.

Published April 14,2025
Pop star Katy Perry and five other women launched into space on a Blue Origin rocket and successfully returned to earth on Monday, marking the first all-female spaceflight in more than 60 years.

The crew lifted off on a New Shepard rocket from West Texas at 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT) and traveled to the edge of space, where they experienced a brief period of weightlessness before returning to earth in a flight lasting around 11 minutes, according to a live broadcast by Blue Origin, the space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The six-person crew also included Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.